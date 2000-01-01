Abstract art is rule-breaking—by the end of the 19th century, some artists stopped conforming to traditional norms of the artistic world and started using geometric shapes, lines, and colors to illustrate ideas and philosophies. This new, modern take on simple and minimalist art by Wassily Kandinsky, Piet Mondrian, Joseph Schillinger, and Paul Klee among many other notable abstract artists can be seen in this curated collection of abstract paintings.