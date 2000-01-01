rawpixel
Abstract Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Abstract

Abstract art is rule-breaking—by the end of the 19th century, some artists stopped conforming to traditional norms of the artistic world and started using geometric shapes, lines, and colors to illustrate ideas and philosophies. This new, modern take on simple and minimalist art by Wassily Kandinsky, Piet Mondrian, Joseph Schillinger, and Paul Klee among many other notable abstract artists can be seen in this curated collection of abstract paintings.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586223/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Yellow, Blue, and Black (1921) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…Piet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Yellow, Blue, and Black (1921) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894606/illustration-image-art-pattern-blackFree Image from public domain license
The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571557/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Free Curve to the Point: Accompanying Sound of Geometric Curves (1925) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.…Free Curve to the Point: Accompanying Sound of Geometric Curves (1925) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968487/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571128/illustration-image-watercolor-tree-abstractFree Image from public domain license
With umbrella (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…With umbrella (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586216/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
In the realm of air (1917) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…In the realm of air (1917) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590279/illustration-image-moon-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
With the Compliments of the Season (Design no. 3) print in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen (1875&ndash;1918). Original…With the Compliments of the Season (Design no. 3) print in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen (1875&ndash;1918). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3068819/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-vaseFree Image from public domain license
"Qu 1" color chart (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…"Qu 1" color chart (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586217/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590250/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Battle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original…Battle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590283/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Pond in Sunlight (1935) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arthur Dove's Pond in Sunlight (1935) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984432/illustration-image-watercolor-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Blue Gray Violet Wheel (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts), (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph…Blue Gray Violet Wheel (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts), (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906539/free-illustration-image-abstract-geometricFree Image from public domain license
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574862/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Kleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…Kleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968530/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Piet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894462/illustration-image-art-pattern-blueFree Image from public domain license
Self-portrait (1920) drawing in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…Self-portrait (1920) drawing in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3066008/free-illustration-image-abstract-faces-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Late Evening Looking Out of the Woods (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art…Late Evening Looking Out of the Woods (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586218/illustration-image-abstract-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Violet(1923) litograph print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Violet(1923) litograph print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968512/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-art-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Terraced garden (1920) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Terraced garden (1920) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590272/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036971/free-illustration-image-abstract-woman-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
The Thundershower (ca.1917&ndash;1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…The Thundershower (ca.1917&ndash;1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3069746/free-illustration-image-abstract-floral-cubismFree Image from public domain license
Old City (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Old City (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586222/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Animals (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Landscape with Animals (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574238/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Daughter in a Rocker (1917&ndash;1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…Daughter in a Rocker (1917&ndash;1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071865/free-illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
The Kiss (1930) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…The Kiss (1930) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034605/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-kissFree Image from public domain license
Kleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…Kleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968523/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Area Broken by Perpendiculars (ca.1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph Schillinger. Original from The Smithsonian…Area Broken by Perpendiculars (ca.1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph Schillinger. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906535/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Landscape, Bridge, Huntingdon Valley (ca.1915&ndash;1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from…Landscape, Bridge, Huntingdon Valley (ca.1915&ndash;1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3070907/free-illustration-image-landscape-abstract-paintingFree Image from public domain license
The Harbinger of Autumn (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Harbinger of Autumn (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988860/free-illustration-image-abstract-paul-klee-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586221/illustration-image-flower-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Two Mythical Animals (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…Two Mythical Animals (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570506/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Child in Rocker (ca.1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…Child in Rocker (ca.1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3068809/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Clouds and Water (1930) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arthur Dove's Clouds and Water (1930) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984456/illustration-image-cloud-ocean-artFree Image from public domain license
Birth of the Wolves (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…Birth of the Wolves (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570579/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Kleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…Kleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968495/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-bauhaus-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Key Blue (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts), (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph Schillinger.…Key Blue (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts), (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph Schillinger.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906534/free-illustration-image-modern-art-abstract-geometricFree Image from public domain license
Lithographie fur die Vierte Bauhausmappe (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…Lithographie fur die Vierte Bauhausmappe (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968504/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Composition in colour A (1917) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Piet Mondrian's Composition in colour A (1917) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894549/illustration-image-art-pattern-blackFree Image from public domain license
Boy in Fancy Dress (1931) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Boy in Fancy Dress (1931) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990662/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-paul-kleeFree Image from public domain license
Bern Kunsthalle, March 33 (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…Bern Kunsthalle, March 33 (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034884/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-kirchnerFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Shore Road (1942) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arthur Dove's Shore Road (1942) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984462/illustration-image-art-green-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blue night (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…Blue night (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586212/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Tiger (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Tiger (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574364/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Kleine Welten I (Small Worlds I) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…Kleine Welten I (Small Worlds I) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968518/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
First house in a settlement (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…First house in a settlement (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590241/illustration-image-abstract-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Heitere Gebirgslandschaft (Joyful Mountain Landscape) (1929) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…Heitere Gebirgslandschaft (Joyful Mountain Landscape) (1929) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988867/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Composition No IV (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Piet Mondrian's Composition No IV (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894517/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seventeen, crazy (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Seventeen, crazy (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590240/illustration-image-abstract-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Crystal gradation (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Crystal gradation (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590251/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Tableau No. 2, Composition No. VII (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Piet Mondrian's Tableau No. 2, Composition No. VII (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894575/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590238/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Sunrise III (1936&ndash;37) famous painting. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…Arthur Dove's Sunrise III (1936&ndash;37) famous painting. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984458/illustration-image-art-blue-greenFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Untitled (1880&ndash;1946) famous collage. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…Arthur Dove's Untitled (1880&ndash;1946) famous collage. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984400/illustration-image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Ornaments (c.1910) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Ornaments (c.1910) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698187/free-illustration-image-geometric-abstract-samuel-jessurun-mesquitaFree Image from public domain license
Ornament of scales (Ornament van schubben) (1878&ndash;1944) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.…Ornament of scales (Ornament van schubben) (1878&ndash;1944) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698184/free-illustration-image-abstract-pattern-geometricFree Image from public domain license
Scheherazade (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…Scheherazade (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071869/free-illustration-image-painting-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Polyphonic Architecture (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Polyphonic Architecture (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586224/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Suburban idyll (garden city idyll) (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel…Suburban idyll (garden city idyll) (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590276/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Painting with Green Center (1913) high resolution art by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…Painting with Green Center (1913) high resolution art by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763125/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinsky-artFree Image from public domain license
D&eacute;cor Plat (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…D&eacute;cor Plat (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071867/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Fall Brook Railroad (1934) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arthur Dove's Fall Brook Railroad (1934) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984426/illustration-image-watercolor-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Reconciliation (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…Reconciliation (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571901/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Composition A (1920) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Piet Mondrian's Composition A (1920) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894490/illustration-image-art-pattern-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aquarell print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky (1866&ndash;1944). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript…Aquarell print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky (1866&ndash;1944). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763120/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinsky-aquarellFree Image from public domain license
Charles Demuth's Rooftops and Fantasy (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced…Charles Demuth's Rooftops and Fantasy (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894499/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Dune III (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Piet Mondrian's Dune III (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894541/illustration-image-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590282/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Aviatic Evolution (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Aviatic Evolution (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590275/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
The Little Mountain Goats (1913&ndash;1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art…The Little Mountain Goats (1913&ndash;1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574454/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Temple Gardens (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Temple Gardens (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990217/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-paul-kleeFree Image from public domain license
Burggarten (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…Burggarten (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586214/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590293/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Lloyd's Harbor (1941) famous painting. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by…Arthur Dove's Lloyd's Harbor (1941) famous painting. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984406/illustration-image-art-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Study for a Composition (1940&ndash;1941) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of…Study for a Composition (1940&ndash;1941) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219948/free-illustration-image-abstract-pattern-mondrianFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Study for "The 'Bessie' of New York" (1932) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…Arthur Dove's Study for "The 'Bessie' of New York" (1932) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984464/illustration-image-watercolor-ocean-artFree Image from public domain license
Senecio (Baldgreis) (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Senecio (Baldgreis) (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590266/illustration-image-face-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Trafalgar Square (1939&ndash;1943) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Piet Mondrian's Trafalgar Square (1939&ndash;1943) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894492/illustration-image-art-pattern-blueFree Image from public domain license
D&eacute;cor Slav (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…D&eacute;cor Slav (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071999/free-illustration-image-abstract-trees-painting-sayen-cubismFree Image from public domain license
The Hour Before One Night (1940) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Hour Before One Night (1940) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988844/free-illustration-image-paul-klee-abstract-expressionism-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Kl&auml;nge (1913) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…Kl&auml;nge (1913) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763123/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-fine-artFree Image from public domain license
Green Squares (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts) (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph…Green Squares (from series, the Mathematical Basis of the Arts) (ca. 1934) painting in high resolution by Joseph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906536/free-illustration-image-abstract-blue-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Poplars (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…Landscape with Poplars (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590375/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Untitled (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Untitled (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586209/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn Flower (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Autumn Flower (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988854/free-illustration-image-paul-klee-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Trees (ca.1912&ndash;1914) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…Trees (ca.1912&ndash;1914) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071858/free-illustration-image-abstract-paint-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570933/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Red green and Violet&ndash;Yellow Rhythms (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Red green and Violet&ndash;Yellow Rhythms (1920) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989101/free-illustration-image-art-paul-klee-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590286/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Piet Mondrian's Broadway Boogie Woogie (1942&ndash;1943) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Piet Mondrian's Broadway Boogie Woogie (1942&ndash;1943) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894579/illustration-image-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
The Death of Countess Geschwitz (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation.…The Death of Countess Geschwitz (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037617/free-illustration-image-death-watercolor-painting-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of…Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570690/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Animal Legend (Tierlegende) (1912&ndash;1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center…Animal Legend (Tierlegende) (1912&ndash;1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574569/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
With the two lost ones (1938) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…With the two lost ones (1938) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590377/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Old sound (1925) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Old sound (1925) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590280/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Arthur Dove's Reaching Waves (1929) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arthur Dove's Reaching Waves (1929) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984467/illustration-image-art-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Garden gate K (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Garden gate K (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590271/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Lion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…Lion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570746/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
The Firmament Above the Temple (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Firmament Above the Temple (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989106/free-illustration-image-abstract-klee-paulFree Image from public domain license
Promontorio Ph. (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…Promontorio Ph. (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590259/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
455 results
of 5
CuratedPopularNew