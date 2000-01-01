Paul Klee
Abstract art remix inspired by Paul Klee (1879–1940), a central figure of the Bauhaus movement and the German Expressionist group Der Blaue Reiter. Vibrant paintings influenced by Cubism and Surrealism, including minimal stick figures, abstract forms, vivid colors and use of symbols drawn from imagination, poetry, music and literature. Create your own abstract art with these wallpapers, backgrounds and elements.
Abstract art remix inspired by Paul Klee (1879–1940), a central figure of the Bauhaus movement and the German Expressionist group Der Blaue Reiter. Vibrant paintings influenced by Cubism and Surrealism, including minimal stick figures, abstract forms, vivid colors and use of symbols drawn from imagination, poetry, music and literature. Create your own abstract art with these wallpapers, backgrounds and elements.