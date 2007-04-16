rawpixel
Vintage War Photographs
Vintage War Photographs

A curated collection of historical images documenting World War I, World War II, the American Civil War and the Vietnam War. We have gathered vintage photographs of wartime including images of soldiers and women at war, bombs, regiment officers, military training camps, warfare operations and hospitals, and created new powerful artworks from them. Take a journey into the past with our amazing collection!

Masks worn during experiments with plague. Manila, Philippines (1912). Original image from National Museum of Health and…Masks worn during experiments with plague. Manila, Philippines (1912). Original image from National Museum of Health and…
The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…
Clinical photograph of a cyst of conjunctiva. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced…Clinical photograph of a cyst of conjunctiva. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced…
Women wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of…Women wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of…
Emergency hospital during influenza epidemic, Camp Funston, Kansas (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…Emergency hospital during influenza epidemic, Camp Funston, Kansas (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…
Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally…Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally…
The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia…The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia…
Volunteer nurses from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.…Volunteer nurses from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.…
U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.
Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour…Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour…
Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain…Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain…
Expended .50 Caliber shells and links lay scattered on the ground. Original public domain image from FlickrExpended .50 Caliber shells and links lay scattered on the ground. Original public domain image from Flickr
Chest X&ndash;ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Chest X&ndash;ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
C&ndash;46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in…C&ndash;46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in…
Okinawa battle, WW2, Japan, Jan. 31, 2016.Okinawa battle, WW2, Japan, Jan. 31, 2016.
B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…
A soldier, whose helmet says "Swierk," holds a Vietnamese child during Vietnam War. A soldier, whose helmet says "Swierk," holds a Vietnamese child during Vietnam War.
Interior of a hospital ward at the Base Hospital, Camp Jackson, South Carolina, during the influenza epidemic (1918).…Interior of a hospital ward at the Base Hospital, Camp Jackson, South Carolina, during the influenza epidemic (1918).…
Martin Luther King, Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from FlickrMartin Luther King, Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Flickr
Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be…Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be…
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
The U.S. Navy airship USS Akron (ZRS-4) flying over the southern end of Manhattan, New York, New York, United States, circa…The U.S. Navy airship USS Akron (ZRS-4) flying over the southern end of Manhattan, New York, New York, United States, circa…
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
Young child listening to a radio (ca. 1920). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by…Young child listening to a radio (ca. 1920). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by…
A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry…A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry…
Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among…Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among…
Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.
Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone…Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone…
Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
Engineer camp, 8th N.Y. State Militia by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrEngineer camp, 8th N.Y. State Militia by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Women Picket during Ladies Tailors Strike, 02/1910. Original public domain image from FlickrWomen Picket during Ladies Tailors Strike, 02/1910. Original public domain image from Flickr
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…
Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…
Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York…Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York…
The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…
"First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image…"First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image…
Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew…Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew…
Photograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr
German prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from FlickrGerman prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr
An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
The leader Arizona passing 96th Street Pier in great naval review at New York City., ca. 1918. Original public domain image…The leader Arizona passing 96th Street Pier in great naval review at New York City., ca. 1918. Original public domain image…
Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public…Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public…
"Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public…"Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public…
The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…
Capitol of the United States, Washington, D.C. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrCapitol of the United States, Washington, D.C. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…
Ringgold Battery on drill by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrRinggold Battery on drill by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Photograph of the Nose of the USS Akron being Attached, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of the Nose of the USS Akron being Attached, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr
369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old…369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old…
A wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from FlickrA wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickr
USS Nautilus (SS-571), the Navy's first atomic powered submarine, on its initial sea trials, 01/20/1955. Original public…USS Nautilus (SS-571), the Navy's first atomic powered submarine, on its initial sea trials, 01/20/1955. Original public…
American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines…American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines…
Engine No. 137, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrEngine No. 137, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
U.S. Congress. Joint Committee to Investigate Dirigible Disasters, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from FlickrU.S. Congress. Joint Committee to Investigate Dirigible Disasters, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr
U.S. Military Engine. "Lincoln's Coach". Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from…U.S. Military Engine. "Lincoln's Coach". Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from…
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks On A Radio Broadcast From The Headquarters Of Operation Push, 07/1973. Photographer: White…The Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks On A Radio Broadcast From The Headquarters Of Operation Push, 07/1973. Photographer: White…
Park of captured guns, Richmond, Va., 1865. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image…Park of captured guns, Richmond, Va., 1865. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image…
Care of sick and wounded on Guam during invasion.Care of sick and wounded on Guam during invasion.
Photograph of the USS Akron in the Goodyear-Zeppelin Dock , ca. 1933. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of the USS Akron in the Goodyear-Zeppelin Dock , ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr
Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public…Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public…
Sunbathing is a popular pursuit in off-duty hours aboard Navy hospital ships.Sunbathing is a popular pursuit in off-duty hours aboard Navy hospital ships.
Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part…Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part…
Marianas. Ensign Lucille Gemma, now stationed at a Naval Hospital goes to the beach. The beach is one of the few spots on…Marianas. Ensign Lucille Gemma, now stationed at a Naval Hospital goes to the beach. The beach is one of the few spots on…
Soldiers doing calisthenics, Camp Roberts, California (1942). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Soldiers doing calisthenics, Camp Roberts, California (1942). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
Volunteer caregivers from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.…Volunteer caregivers from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.…
United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from…United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from…
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Operation during the Korean War with the 11th Evacuation Hospital (ca. 1950&ndash;1954). Original image from National Museum…Operation during the Korean War with the 11th Evacuation Hospital (ca. 1950&ndash;1954). Original image from National Museum…
Police Disperse Marchers with Tear Gas, National Museum of African American History and CulturePolice Disperse Marchers with Tear Gas, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.…Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.…
The Civil Rights Act signed by president Lyndon B. Johnson and martin Luther King, Washington DC, USA - 2 July 1964The Civil Rights Act signed by president Lyndon B. Johnson and martin Luther King, Washington DC, USA - 2 July 1964
Emergency hospital wards during Influenza Epidemic (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Emergency hospital wards during Influenza Epidemic (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
Marine wounded being carried from the front lines to a forward aid station. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.]…Marine wounded being carried from the front lines to a forward aid station. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.]…
Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
Photograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr
First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.
Barracks used as wards during influenza epidemic at Wilbur Wright Aviation Field (1918). Original image from National Museum…Barracks used as wards during influenza epidemic at Wilbur Wright Aviation Field (1918). Original image from National Museum…
Demonstration of Protest and Mourning for Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of March 25, 1911, 04/05/1911. Unrestricted.…Demonstration of Protest and Mourning for Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of March 25, 1911, 04/05/1911. Unrestricted.…
V-E Day, Okinawa Style - This marine observed V-E Day on Okinawa by having his clothing blown from his back by a Jap[anese]…V-E Day, Okinawa Style - This marine observed V-E Day on Okinawa by having his clothing blown from his back by a Jap[anese]…
Base Hospital 37, Dartford, England with tent during influenza epidemic. Original image from National Museum of Health and…Base Hospital 37, Dartford, England with tent during influenza epidemic. Original image from National Museum of Health and…
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
This photograph was published in numerous sources, each with different description:Battle of the Bzura: Polish cavalry in…This photograph was published in numerous sources, each with different description:Battle of the Bzura: Polish cavalry in…
"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…
South Vietnam - A Navy surgeon removes shrapnel from the broken legs of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal J.A. Holland during…South Vietnam - A Navy surgeon removes shrapnel from the broken legs of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal J.A. Holland during…
"Flight of Refugees Across Wrecked Bridge in Korea", photograph of refugees fleeing Pyongyang during the Korean War across a…"Flight of Refugees Across Wrecked Bridge in Korea", photograph of refugees fleeing Pyongyang during the Korean War across a…
1st Marine Division, Vietnam.1st Marine Division, Vietnam.
A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image…A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image…
