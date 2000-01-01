George Stubbs
Watercolor portraits, conversation pieces and precise anatomical studies of animals and humans by English painter George Stubbs. He used a fluorescing medium for many of his works which was unique for his time. He also experimented with enamel paint, but his medium of choice was oil on canvas. His animal masterpieces are early examples of the Romantic movement that emerged in the late 18th century.
