rawpixel
George Stubbs Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
George Stubbs

Watercolor portraits, conversation pieces and precise anatomical studies of animals and humans by English painter George Stubbs. He used a fluorescing medium for many of his works which was unique for his time. He also experimented with enamel paint, but his medium of choice was oil on canvas. His animal masterpieces are early examples of the Romantic movement that emerged in the late 18th century. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Zebra (1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…Zebra (1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819803/illustration-image-tree-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
The Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original…The Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819781/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819107/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bulls Fighting (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…Bulls Fighting (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819813/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820049/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Lateral View (Finished study for an unpublished table, representing the last stage in the dissection)…Human Figure, Lateral View (Finished study for an unpublished table, representing the last stage in the dissection)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820045/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764683/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-lionFree Image from public domain license
Pumpkin with a Stable-lad (1774) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…Pumpkin with a Stable-lad (1774) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819794/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
A Tyger (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.A Tyger (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819780/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Turf, with Jockey up, at Newmarket (ca. 1766) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Turf, with Jockey up, at Newmarket (ca. 1766) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819792/illustration-image-art-house-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Fowl, Lateral View with Most Feathers Removed (Finished Study for Table X), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…Fowl, Lateral View with Most Feathers Removed (Finished Study for Table X), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819809/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819516/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sleeping Leopard (1777) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…Sleeping Leopard (1777) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819802/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Water Spaniel by George StubbsWater Spaniel by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201075/water-spaniel-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
A Tiger and a Sleeping Leopard (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…A Tiger and a Sleeping Leopard (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819815/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horse Frightened by a Lion by George StubbsHorse Frightened by a Lion by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201294/horse-frightened-lion-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Tygers at play (1780) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Tygers at play (1780) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819911/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Newmarket Heath, with the King's stables rubbing house at the finish of the Beacon Course (1765) painting in high resolution…Newmarket Heath, with the King's stables rubbing house at the finish of the Beacon Course (1765) painting in high resolution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819788/illustration-image-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
A Lion Attacking a Stag by George StubbsA Lion Attacking a Stag by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201729/lion-attacking-stag-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Bulls Fighting by George StubbsBulls Fighting by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201732/bulls-fighting-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV),(1795&ndash;1806) drawing…Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV),(1795&ndash;1806) drawing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819805/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Standing in Human Posture (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Tiger Body, Standing in Human Posture (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819970/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Lateral View, after Removal of the Skin and the Underlying Fascial Layers (Finished Study for Table XIII) by…Human Figure, Lateral View, after Removal of the Skin and the Underlying Fascial Layers (Finished Study for Table XIII) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201852/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198801/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Lateral View by George StubbsTiger Body, Lateral View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198745/tiger-body-lateral-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198711/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Foxhound (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…Foxhound (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819811/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819519/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Human Skeleton, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819987/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Foxhound (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…Foxhound (1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819784/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monkey Standing, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Monkey Standing, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819996/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
"Anvil" (1794) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…"Anvil" (1794) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819808/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820057/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Fowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Study for the key figure to Table V), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George…Fowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Study for the key figure to Table V), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820015/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Leopard Body, Lateral View (First of Five Studies of Another Large Cat), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…Leopard Body, Lateral View (First of Five Studies of Another Large Cat), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819888/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lustre, held by a Groom by George StubbsLustre, held by a Groom by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204745/lustre-held-groom-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Lion and Lioness (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…Lion and Lioness (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819782/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horse Attacked by a Lion (1768&ndash;1769) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…Horse Attacked by a Lion (1768&ndash;1769) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819790/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Sleeping Leopard (1791) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…A Sleeping Leopard (1791) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819779/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
A Lion: A recumbent Lion (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…A Lion: A recumbent Lion (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819799/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Lion Attacking a Horse (1762) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. A Lion Attacking a Horse (1762) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728910/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Zebra (exhibited 1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Zebra (exhibited 1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729041/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Lateral View by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Lateral View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198742/human-skeleton-lateral-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
The Farmer's Wife and the Raven by George StubbsThe Farmer's Wife and the Raven by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204292/the-farmers-wife-and-the-raven-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729045/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Horse Frightened by a Lion, (1762&ndash;1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Horse Frightened by a Lion, (1762&ndash;1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729044/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Anterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VI) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Anterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VI) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198778/image-face-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (ca. 1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. The Countess of Coningsby in the Costume of the Charlton Hunt (ca. 1760) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728912/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Monkey Standing, Anterior View by George StubbsMonkey Standing, Anterior View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203107/monkey-standing-anterior-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728955/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Bulls Fighting (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Bulls Fighting (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729042/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Anterior View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198803/human-skeleton-anterior-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table IV) by George StubbsTiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table IV) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198749/image-watercolors-tigers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Captain Samuel Sharpe Pocklington with His Wife, Pleasance, and possibly His Sister, Frances (1769) by George Stubbs. Captain Samuel Sharpe Pocklington with His Wife, Pleasance, and possibly His Sister, Frances (1769) by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Anterior View (Finished Study of Final Stage of Dissection) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Anterior View (Finished Study of Final Stage of Dissection) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203435/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Study for the key figure to Table IV) by George StubbsTiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Study for the key figure to Table IV) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203106/image-watercolors-tigers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198788/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729046/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Tiger, Lateral View, with Skin and Tissue Removed (Finished Study for Table IX) by George StubbsTiger, Lateral View, with Skin and Tissue Removed (Finished Study for Table IX) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198657/image-watercolors-tigers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202962/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Lateral View Seen from the Left, Running (Finished Study for Table III) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Lateral View Seen from the Left, Running (Finished Study for Table III) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198729/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Posterior View, Partially Dissected (Finished Study for Table XII) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Posterior View, Partially Dissected (Finished Study for Table XII) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198760/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for an unpublished table) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for an unpublished table) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198582/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Death of the Doe by George StubbsDeath of the Doe by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204577/death-the-doe-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Lateral View (in Crawling Posture; finished study for an unpublished table) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Lateral View (in Crawling Posture; finished study for an unpublished table) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198708/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Posterior View by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Posterior View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198698/human-skeleton-posterior-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Anterior View (Intended for a Plate That was Never Published) by George StubbsHuman Figure, Anterior View (Intended for a Plate That was Never Published) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203437/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729043/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Fowl Body, Lateral View (Study for key figure to Table X) by George StubbsFowl Body, Lateral View (Study for key figure to Table X) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203085/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV) by George StubbsFowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203033/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table V) by George StubbsFowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table V) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202960/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table) by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198790/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Anterior View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203029/human-skeleton-anterior-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Lateral View (Finished Drawing for Unpublished Table; Shows the Third Stage in Dissection) by George StubbsTiger Body, Lateral View (Finished Drawing for Unpublished Table; Shows the Third Stage in Dissection) by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203103/image-watercolors-tigers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View by George StubbsHuman Skeleton, Anterior View by George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202959/human-skeleton-anterior-view-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Lateral View (Close to the Final Study for Table III But Differs in Detail), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in…Human Skeleton, Lateral View (Close to the Final Study for Table III But Differs in Detail), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820038/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819804/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
A Lion Attacking a Horse (1762) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…A Lion Attacking a Horse (1762) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819037/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horse Frightened by a Lion (1762&ndash;1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…Horse Frightened by a Lion (1762&ndash;1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819797/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in…Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819963/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table IV), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Tiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table IV), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820066/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Owl Standing, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…Owl Standing, Anterior View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819951/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Skeleton, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…Human Skeleton, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820046/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Anterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VI), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…Human Figure, Anterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VI), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819981/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Fowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table V), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Fowl Skeleton, Lateral View (Finished Study for Table V), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820064/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…The Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819786/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820011/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Phaeton with a Pair of Cream Ponies and a Stable&ndash;Lad (1780&ndash;1784) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Phaeton with a Pair of Cream Ponies and a Stable&ndash;Lad (1780&ndash;1784) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819791/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Two Gentlemen Shooting (ca. 1769) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…Two Gentlemen Shooting (ca. 1769) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819777/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
A Lion Attacking a Stag (1765&ndash;1766) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…A Lion Attacking a Stag (1765&ndash;1766) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820029/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…A Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820043/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Freeman, the Earl of Clarendon's gamekeeper, with a dying doe and hound (1800) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.…Freeman, the Earl of Clarendon's gamekeeper, with a dying doe and hound (1800) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819783/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819924/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting (1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting (1768) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819795/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Greenland Falcon (1780) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…Greenland Falcon (1780) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819787/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819798/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…Human Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819956/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting, with a View of Creswell Crags, Taken on the Spot (1767) painting in high resolution by…Two Gentlemen Going a Shooting, with a View of Creswell Crags, Taken on the Spot (1767) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819810/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819814/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Human Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795&ndash;1806)…Human Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795&ndash;1806)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820044/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
176 results
of 2
CuratedPopularNew